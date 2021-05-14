Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Hedeker Wealth LLC

Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,669 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, FIX cut shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.95.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,060,573.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412 in the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WMT opened at $138.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.83. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.01 and a twelve month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

