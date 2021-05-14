Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.49 billion-$1.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.46 billion.

Shares of Waste Connections stock traded up $1.02 on Friday, reaching $121.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,591,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,741. The company has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.45. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $124.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

WCN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.17.

In other news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $300,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,101 shares in the company, valued at $734,133.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

