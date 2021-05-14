Wayfair (NYSE:W) PT Raised to $290.00 at Morgan Stanley

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Wayfair from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Wayfair from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Wayfair from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist raised Wayfair from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $315.52.

Shares of NYSE:W traded up $5.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $300.79. 30,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,913,203. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $144.51 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The company has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.30, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.87.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.69. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wayfair will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.09, for a total transaction of $1,139,391.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,693,212.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.37, for a total value of $252,277.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,458,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,265 shares of company stock valued at $7,290,691 over the last 90 days. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in W. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,534,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,158,000 after buying an additional 848,531 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 782.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 838,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,253,000 after acquiring an additional 743,101 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth about $146,328,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 217.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 817,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,168,000 after acquiring an additional 559,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 940,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,169,000 after acquiring an additional 510,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

