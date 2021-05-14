Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Director Carol Dibattiste Purchases 1,000 Shares

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Director Carol Dibattiste purchased 1,000 shares of Wayside Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.68 per share, for a total transaction of $24,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Carol Dibattiste also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 4th, Carol Dibattiste purchased 1,105 shares of Wayside Technology Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $28,376.40.

Shares of NASDAQ WSTG opened at $24.09 on Friday. Wayside Technology Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.03 and its 200 day moving average is $21.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.14 million, a P/E ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.91.

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.45 million for the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 15.39%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Wayside Technology Group in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Wayside Technology Group in the first quarter worth about $253,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wayside Technology Group by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wayside Technology Group in the first quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Wayside Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.21% of the company’s stock.

About Wayside Technology Group

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution; and software, hardware, and services under the names TechXtend and Grey Matter.

