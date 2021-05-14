Wedbush Cuts SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Price Target to $70.00

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SAIL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.47.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

SailPoint Technologies stock opened at $43.91 on Tuesday. SailPoint Technologies has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $64.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,386.61 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.88.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.15. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $103.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.69 million. Analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 729 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $45,598.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,596 shares in the company, valued at $2,539,279.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.35, for a total value of $87,793.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,393 shares of company stock valued at $4,252,058. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 98.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 24,974 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $390,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $637,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 293,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,846,000 after buying an additional 8,061 shares during the period. Finally, American National Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $4,481,000.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.