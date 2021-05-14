Wedbush Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.18). Wedbush also issued estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ABUS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Arbutus Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

NASDAQ:ABUS opened at $2.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 3.15. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $9.02.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 15.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,097,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 276,603 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,004,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 566,537 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 725,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 132,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 1,081.6% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 309,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 283,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in an ongoing Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated GalNAc delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

