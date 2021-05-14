Wedbush Increases Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target to $113.00

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its price objective lifted by Wedbush from $104.00 to $113.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.92 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DIN. CL King increased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $81.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist increased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.90.

Shares of DIN opened at $93.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -20.52 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.35. Dine Brands Global has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $100.70.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.45 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,114 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $91,548.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,068.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 1,000 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $86,330.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,514.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,521 shares of company stock valued at $374,193. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

