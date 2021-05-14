Wedbush Weighs in on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.61. Wedbush also issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PMT. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.31.

Shares of NYSE:PMT opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $20.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 1,880.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 345.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $28,236.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.