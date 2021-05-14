Wedbush Weighs in on Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.52) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.50). Wedbush also issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.78) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.78) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.17) EPS.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.03. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 102.25% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

XENE stock opened at $16.81 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $21.94. The company has a market cap of $688.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11,115.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.