Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $328.20 Million

Posted by on May 14th, 2021

Brokerages expect that Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) will post $328.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Welbilt’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $302.30 million to $350.60 million. Welbilt posted sales of $206.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 59.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Welbilt.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $316.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.77 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on WBT. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Welbilt in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Welbilt from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Welbilt currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Welbilt by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 108,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 58,874 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Welbilt during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,927,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Welbilt during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,950,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Welbilt during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in Welbilt during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $950,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WBT traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,011,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,920. Welbilt has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 527.75 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.18.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

