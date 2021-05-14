Wells Fargo & Company Cuts The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $750.00

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,000.00 to $750.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Vertical Research raised The Trade Desk from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist increased their target price on The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $751.52.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

The Trade Desk stock opened at $493.50 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $269.00 and a twelve month high of $972.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $678.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $770.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.01, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59.

Shares of The Trade Desk are going to split on Thursday, June 17th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, May 10th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, June 16th.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $219.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.28 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. The Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $744.26, for a total transaction of $643,040.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,808,255.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.65, for a total transaction of $23,164,829.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,789,225.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,082 shares of company stock valued at $110,507,234 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 31.1% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Trade Desk by 4.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in The Trade Desk by 29.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in The Trade Desk by 109.2% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 3,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in The Trade Desk by 172.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.