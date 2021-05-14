Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Werner Enterprises has increased its dividend payment by 66.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Werner Enterprises has a payout ratio of 14.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Werner Enterprises to earn $2.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

WERN opened at $48.43 on Friday. Werner Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $49.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.22 and its 200 day moving average is $43.02.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $616.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.80 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 6,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $288,880.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WERN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

