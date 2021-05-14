West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. Has $782,000 Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 82.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,294 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 0.7% of West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $379,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 7,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 62,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,607,000 after acquiring an additional 16,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

QQQ opened at $319.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.79. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $215.99 and a one year high of $342.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

