West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 159 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises about 1.2% of West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,750 shares of company stock worth $1,426,320 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.62.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $252.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.13. The company has a market cap of $144.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

