West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BDX opened at $244.08 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $219.50 and a 52-week high of $284.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $248.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.81. The stock has a market cap of $70.98 billion, a PE ratio of 89.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.80.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

