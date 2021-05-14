Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,344,834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.83% of Westlake Chemical worth $191,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 315.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 28.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price (down from $104.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Westlake Chemical from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Westlake Chemical from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Westlake Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westlake Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

In other Westlake Chemical news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 16,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $1,547,102.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,589.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 97,519 shares of company stock worth $8,940,449. Insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $102.06 on Friday. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 1-year low of $36.09 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.91 and its 200-day moving average is $85.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. Westlake Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.