Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) SVP Sells $5,192,622.61 in Stock

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 129,913 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $5,192,622.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Adrian M. Blocker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Adrian M. Blocker sold 84,821 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $3,428,464.82.

Shares of WY stock opened at $38.12 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $41.68. The stock has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.98 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.69.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 174.36%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

