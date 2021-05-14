Weyerhaeuser’s (WY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Stephens reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.33.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $38.12 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.69. The company has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 92.98 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.36%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 129,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $5,192,622.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy S. Loewe purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.56 per share, with a total value of $385,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,537.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,479 shares of company stock valued at $9,238,449 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,733,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,768,152,000 after purchasing an additional 854,081 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,273,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,634,000 after purchasing an additional 879,318 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,282,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,041,000 after purchasing an additional 418,148 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at about $332,280,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 15.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,443,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,195 shares during the period. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

