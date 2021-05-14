Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) vs. Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Head-To-Head Comparison

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) and Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.0% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.3% of Independence Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.7% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Independence Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and Independence Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Independence Realty Trust 0 1 4 0 2.80

Independence Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential downside of 3.97%. Given Independence Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Independence Realty Trust is more favorable than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and Independence Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust -5.20% N/A -0.67% Independence Realty Trust 12.11% 4.09% 1.48%

Volatility and Risk

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 3.4, suggesting that its stock price is 240% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independence Realty Trust has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and Independence Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust $63.16 million 0.62 -$8.04 million N/A N/A Independence Realty Trust $203.22 million 8.11 $45.90 million $0.76 21.24

Independence Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust.

Summary

Independence Realty Trust beats Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return on capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

