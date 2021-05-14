William Blair Weighs in on Intuit Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Intuit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.41. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Intuit’s Q3 2022 earnings at $7.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.16 EPS.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on INTU. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.91.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $405.20. 4,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Intuit has a 52 week low of $270.91 and a 52 week high of $423.74. The company has a market cap of $110.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.16, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $402.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $379.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 4.6% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. boosted its stake in Intuit by 2.4% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 1,126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 12.4% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,268.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

