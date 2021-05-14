William Stensrud Sells 20,000 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $522,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,694.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of JNPR stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $26.58. 3,165,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,627,491. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $27.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

JNPR has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,008,059 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $785,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,769 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,822,378 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585,412 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,277,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,003 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,460,399 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,424,000 after acquiring an additional 414,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,187,465 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,728,000 after acquiring an additional 85,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.