Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:WTT traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $1.70. 137,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,624. Wireless Telecom Group has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $3.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.79.

WTT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wireless Telecom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price (up from $2.50) on shares of Wireless Telecom Group in a research report on Friday.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers RF components and integrated subsystems for use in small cell deployments, distributed antenna systems, in-building wireless solutions, and cellular base-stations.

