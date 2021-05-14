WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Price Target Raised to C$155.00

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$150.00 to C$155.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price target on WSP Global from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of WSP Global from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on WSP Global from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on WSP Global from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.50.

Shares of WSPOF stock traded up $9.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.97. The stock had a trading volume of 6,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.72 and its 200 day moving average is $90.20. WSP Global has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $112.45.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

