Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.33.

XHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

In related news, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $1,087,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 582,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,047.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Atish Shah sold 4,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $97,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,782 shares in the company, valued at $3,271,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,905 shares of company stock worth $1,782,582 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after buying an additional 19,418 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,475 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 33,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XHR opened at $18.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.38. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.27). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

