Xiaodong Wang Sells 3,394 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) insider Xiaodong Wang sold 3,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.46, for a total transaction of $1,019,761.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,747,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,825,044.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ BGNE opened at $308.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.69. The company has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 0.91. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $155.16 and a 52-week high of $388.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.51.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 569.22% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. As a group, analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in BeiGene by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in BeiGene by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in BeiGene during the first quarter worth about $122,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in BeiGene by 18.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BeiGene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BeiGene from $375.00 to $357.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. CLSA downgraded shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $330.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BeiGene presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.56.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

