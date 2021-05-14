XP Power (LON:XPP) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4,826.46

Posted by on May 14th, 2021

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,826.46 ($63.06) and traded as low as GBX 4,645 ($60.69). XP Power shares last traded at GBX 4,760 ($62.19), with a volume of 12,943 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XPP shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,945 ($77.67) target price on shares of XP Power in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on shares of XP Power in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £943.80 million and a P/E ratio of 29.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,950.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,828.36.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. XP Power’s payout ratio is currently 0.24%.

In other news, insider James E. Peters sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,014 ($65.51), for a total transaction of £12,535,000 ($16,377,057.75).

About XP Power (LON:XPP)

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for XP Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit