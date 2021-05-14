XP Power (LON:XPP) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4,826.46

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,826.46 ($63.06) and traded as low as GBX 4,645 ($60.69). XP Power shares last traded at GBX 4,760 ($62.19), with a volume of 12,943 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XPP shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,945 ($77.67) target price on shares of XP Power in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on shares of XP Power in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £943.80 million and a P/E ratio of 29.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,950.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,828.36.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. XP Power’s payout ratio is currently 0.24%.

In other news, insider James E. Peters sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,014 ($65.51), for a total transaction of £12,535,000 ($16,377,057.75).

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

