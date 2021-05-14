XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for XPEL in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.19. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for XPEL’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of XPEL from $70.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

XPEL stock opened at $74.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 139.91 and a beta of 2.05. XPEL has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $74.84.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 44.17%.

In other news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $701,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total value of $1,815,260.00. Insiders have sold 100,740 shares of company stock worth $5,730,479 over the last ninety days. 40.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPEL. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in XPEL during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in XPEL by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in XPEL by 134.8% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in XPEL during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in XPEL during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

