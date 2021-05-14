XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.41, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 616.1% compared to the same quarter last year. XPeng updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

XPEV traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.70. 14,781,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,155,033. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.07. XPeng has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $74.49.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XPEV shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. VTB Capital upgraded XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.

