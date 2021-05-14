Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C”

Posted by on May 14th, 2021

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Xperi in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

Xperi stock opened at $20.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.40. Xperi has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $25.03. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -35.43 and a beta of 0.36.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.14. Xperi had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 18.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xperi will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Matthew Milne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 206,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,538,842. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Xperi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xperi in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xperi by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xperi in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Xperi in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xperi

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Product, and Intellectual Property Licensing. The company invents, develops, and delivers various technologies. It licenses audio, digital radio, imaging, edge-based machine learning, and multi-channel video user experience solutions to consumer electronics customers, automotive manufacturers, or supply chain partners.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Analyst Recommendations for Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER)

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit