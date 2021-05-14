Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C”

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Xperi in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

Xperi stock opened at $20.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.40. Xperi has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $25.03. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -35.43 and a beta of 0.36.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.14. Xperi had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 18.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xperi will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Matthew Milne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 206,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,538,842. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Xperi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xperi in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xperi by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xperi in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Xperi in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xperi

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Product, and Intellectual Property Licensing. The company invents, develops, and delivers various technologies. It licenses audio, digital radio, imaging, edge-based machine learning, and multi-channel video user experience solutions to consumer electronics customers, automotive manufacturers, or supply chain partners.

