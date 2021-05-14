Xuez Hits Market Capitalization of $108,322.47 (XUEZ)

Xuez (CURRENCY:XUEZ) traded 17% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Xuez has a total market cap of $108,322.47 and $17,765.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xuez coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Xuez has traded 33.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Xuez alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000021 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Xuez Coin Profile

XUEZ is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 5,037,612 coins and its circulating supply is 4,071,179 coins. The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xuez’s official website is xuezcoin.com . Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure.XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure. “

Xuez Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xuez directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xuez should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xuez using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Xuez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xuez and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.