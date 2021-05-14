yAxis Reaches Market Capitalization of $20.99 Million (YAXIS)

yAxis (CURRENCY:YAXIS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 14th. Over the last seven days, yAxis has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. yAxis has a total market cap of $20.99 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yAxis coin can now be purchased for $22.52 or 0.00044795 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.47 or 0.00094434 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.84 or 0.00604378 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.03 or 0.00242741 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004738 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $587.31 or 0.01168252 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $610.33 or 0.01214029 BTC.

yAxis Profile

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. yAxis’ official message board is yaxis.ghost.io . yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for yAxis is yaxis.io

Buying and Selling yAxis

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yAxis directly using US dollars.

