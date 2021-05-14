Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Price Target Raised to C$13.50

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 0.45% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Yellow Pages from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of Y stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$13.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,129. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 525.54. Yellow Pages has a one year low of C$7.74 and a one year high of C$13.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$374.02 million and a P/E ratio of 6.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.36.

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$76.67 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yellow Pages will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yellow Pages Company Profile

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized businesses.

