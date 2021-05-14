YETI (NYSE:YETI) Given New $94.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $80.00 to $94.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on YETI. BTIG Research raised their price objective on YETI from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price objective on YETI from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on YETI from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on YETI in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on YETI from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.40.

Shares of YETI opened at $85.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.05. YETI has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $90.65.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.11 million. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that YETI will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 390 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $29,308.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $1,409,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,057,884.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,525,142. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 90.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 13,242 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 634.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 15,480 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in YETI by 198.6% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 24,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in YETI by 103.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,878,000 after purchasing an additional 224,868 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

