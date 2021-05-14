YETI (NYSE:YETI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

YETI (NYSE:YETI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.11 million. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. YETI updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.280-2.320 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.28-2.32 EPS.

YETI opened at $85.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.03, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. YETI has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $90.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

A number of research firms recently commented on YETI. Cowen upped their price objective on YETI from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on YETI from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on YETI from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on YETI from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on YETI from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.87.

In other YETI news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $222,863.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,775.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $1,409,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,155 shares in the company, valued at $23,057,884.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 87,264 shares of company stock worth $6,525,142 over the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

