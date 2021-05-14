YOU COIN (YOU) Price Hits $0.0113

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One YOU COIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. YOU COIN has a total market cap of $6.29 million and $525,132.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00091598 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00019823 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $575.79 or 0.01163859 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00067763 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00063320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.15 or 0.00109463 BTC.

YOU COIN Profile

YOU COIN (YOU) is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

