Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Garrison Point Advisors LLC

Garrison Point Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,080 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total value of $5,501,473.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,426 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,089.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $161,356.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,668.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,117 shares of company stock worth $5,801,286 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YUM traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $118.92. 12,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643,582. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.58 and a fifty-two week high of $122.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on YUM. Argus upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.94.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

