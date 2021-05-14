Zacks: Analysts Anticipate EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Brokerages expect that EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.59. EVERTEC posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for EVERTEC.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 47.02%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EVTC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.14.

Shares of EVTC opened at $43.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.14. EVERTEC has a twelve month low of $24.04 and a twelve month high of $44.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

In other news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 23,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $854,634.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,209.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 24,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $963,826.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,812.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,934 shares of company stock valued at $6,166,341 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in EVERTEC by 45.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in EVERTEC by 0.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 174,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,513,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in EVERTEC by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EVERTEC (EVTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.