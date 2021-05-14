Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $150.97 Million

Analysts expect Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) to post $150.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Oil States International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $156.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $148.00 million. Oil States International reported sales of $146.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full year sales of $609.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $592.00 million to $641.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $728.54 million, with estimates ranging from $657.00 million to $815.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Oil States International.

Get Oil States International alerts:

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.37 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 84.59% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Oil States International from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

OIS stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,004,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $405.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 3.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average of $5.78. Oil States International has a 12 month low of $2.37 and a 12 month high of $9.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 183.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 307.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 64,740 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 86,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 28,955 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oil States International in the first quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Oil States International by 21.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 15,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oil States International (OIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.