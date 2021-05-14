Zacks: Analysts Expect Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to Post $0.58 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Consolidated Edison’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Consolidated Edison posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will report full year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $4.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Consolidated Edison.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ED. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.18.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $79.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Consolidated Edison has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $83.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.94%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ED. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,296,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,695,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,960 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $215,203,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $52,854,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,104,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,816,000 after purchasing an additional 458,072 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,178,000 after purchasing an additional 300,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

