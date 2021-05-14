Zacks: Analysts Expect NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $118.25 Million

Analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) will post $118.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $113.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $122.23 million. NeoGenomics reported sales of $86.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full year sales of $502.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $498.52 million to $504.99 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $582.91 million, with estimates ranging from $570.67 million to $594.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NeoGenomics.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.17 million. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. NeoGenomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

NEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Friday, April 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.75. 35,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,257.91 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.54. NeoGenomics has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $61.57.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

