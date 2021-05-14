Zacks: Analysts Expect PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $219.14 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) will announce $219.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $219.78 million and the lowest is $218.50 million. PJT Partners reported sales of $232.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 27.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PJT shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PJT Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. PJT Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,945,000 after purchasing an additional 87,937 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 897,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 63.4% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 766,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,964,000 after acquiring an additional 297,186 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 146.7% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 538,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,443,000 after acquiring an additional 320,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 247.4% in the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 433,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after acquiring an additional 308,701 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PJT traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.29. 165,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,725. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.62 and its 200 day moving average is $72.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.90. PJT Partners has a 1-year low of $44.41 and a 1-year high of $81.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 8.30%.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

