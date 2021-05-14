Zacks: Analysts Expect Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) to Announce -$0.32 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.32) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Redfin’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Redfin posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redfin will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush decreased their price target on Redfin from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Redfin in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.87.

Shares of RDFN opened at $48.68 on Tuesday. Redfin has a 52-week low of $22.05 and a 52-week high of $98.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.01 and its 200-day moving average is $66.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.36 and a beta of 1.96.

In other Redfin news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.23, for a total transaction of $298,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,216.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Slavet sold 10,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $657,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,289 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,663.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,850 shares of company stock worth $5,577,443 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

