Zacks: Analysts Expect Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $100.34 Million

Equities analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) to announce $100.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $101.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $98.88 million. Rexford Industrial Realty posted sales of $79.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will report full year sales of $413.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $405.28 million to $418.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $460.66 million, with estimates ranging from $436.19 million to $482.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rexford Industrial Realty.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

NYSE REXR traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.82. 413,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,490. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1 year low of $36.31 and a 1 year high of $57.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 2,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $155,505.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 6,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $344,070.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,675 shares of company stock valued at $4,791,620 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,642,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 50.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,711,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,691 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,710,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,804,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $874,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,060,000. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

