Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $964.43 Million

Posted by on May 14th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to post $964.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Genpact’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $953.65 million and the highest estimate coming in at $975.70 million. Genpact posted sales of $900.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genpact will report full-year sales of $3.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.96 billion to $3.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Genpact had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $950.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.93 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on G. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.80.

In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $3,150,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,226,362.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 2,147 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $90,946.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,147 shares of company stock valued at $3,284,447 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Genpact by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Genpact by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Genpact by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Genpact by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE G traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.55. The stock had a trading volume of 21,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,348. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Genpact has a 12 month low of $31.85 and a 12 month high of $49.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.56%.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

