Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) to Announce -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Helix Energy Solutions Group reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 325%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.32). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 3.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS.

HLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $6.25) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

HLX stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.09. 17,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,160,560. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $6.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $767.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.88.

In other news, Director John Lovoi sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $280,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 284,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 303.3% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.