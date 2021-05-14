Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.44. Hormel Foods also posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

HRL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $288,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,780,480.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 87,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $4,143,810.00. Insiders sold 131,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,255,814 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 212.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $47.34. 9,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,464,793. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Hormel Foods has a twelve month low of $43.45 and a twelve month high of $52.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

