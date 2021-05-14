Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) to Post $0.90 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for TransUnion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.96. TransUnion reported earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $4.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

TRU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their price objective on TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TransUnion from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

In other news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at $3,677,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 31,126 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $3,242,395.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,390,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,501 shares of company stock valued at $7,206,103 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 271.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRU stock traded up $1.61 on Friday, hitting $107.17. 4,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,122. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $110.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 63.36, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

