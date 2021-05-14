Zacks: Brokerages Expect Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) will report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.58. Devon Energy reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 366.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.47. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $3.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Devon Energy.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price target on Devon Energy to $31.50 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.75 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.62.

NYSE DVN opened at $24.75 on Friday. Devon Energy has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $27.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.96 and a 200 day moving average of $18.66. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89, a PEG ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

