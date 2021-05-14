Zacks: Brokerages Expect Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to Post $0.55 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to report $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Genpact’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.56. Genpact posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genpact will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $950.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.93 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on G shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.80.

In other news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $42,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 188,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,057,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $3,150,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 693,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,226,362.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,147 shares of company stock valued at $3,284,447 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of G. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at $39,951,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the first quarter valued at about $2,303,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Genpact by 8.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 99,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the first quarter valued at about $805,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:G traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $44.66. 30,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,698,348. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. Genpact has a 1-year low of $31.85 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.11 and its 200-day moving average is $41.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.56%.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

