Zacks: Brokerages Expect Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) to Post $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) will announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings. Information Services Group also posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Information Services Group.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Information Services Group had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 8.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on III shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Noble Financial increased their target price on Information Services Group from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ III traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $5.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,162. The firm has a market cap of $260.72 million, a P/E ratio of 90.52, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.70. Information Services Group has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $5.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of III. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Information Services Group during the first quarter valued at $572,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Information Services Group by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 13,417 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Information Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Information Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors own 48.31% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

